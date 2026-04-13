Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

Unseasonably hot weather is set to build across Maryland this week, bringing a stretch of summer-like temperatures and increasing fire risk. While humidity will stay relatively low, the heat alone could push temperatures to record levels by midweek.

Milder air already moved in Monday morning, with many areas starting in the 50s and 60s. Despite mostly cloudy skies, strong southwest winds helped boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. A few isolated showers were possible as a warm front moved through, but most of the day remained dry. Monday night stayed unusually warm, with lows only dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By Tuesday, sunshine returns and temperatures climb even higher, reaching the upper 80s. While that falls just short of the longstanding record of 91 degrees set in 1941 at BWI Marshall Airport, it sets the stage for even hotter days ahead.

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Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring the peak of the heat, with highs in the low 90s likely. Both days could break existing records, including 88 degrees for April 15 and 90 degrees for April 16. Even without high humidity, the dry air combined with gusty winds will elevate fire danger across the region.

Ongoing drought conditions will only make matters worse, with relative humidity dropping into the 20 to 30 percent range. Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning as the risk for brush fires increases through the end of the week.

Warm, summer-like conditions continue into Friday and Saturday before a cold front arrives Sunday. That front is expected to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures back into the 70s

Summer-Like Heat Hits Maryland With Record Temps Possible by Midweek was originally published on 92q.com