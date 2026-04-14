Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

The body of a missing 27-year-old man has been recovered from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, bringing a tragic end to a days-long search.

Baltimore Police said Branson Oduor was pulled from the water in the 500 block of East Pratt Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where the cause of death will be determined. The investigation remains ongoing.

Oduor had been reported missing after going out with friends to celebrate March Madness, according to his girlfriend. Police said he was last seen early Saturday, April 14, in the 1600 block of Thames Street in Fells Point.

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In the days leading up to the discovery, family members and volunteers searched throughout the city alongside police. Oduor’s mother, Millicent Oduor, and his girlfriend, Emily Costa, led efforts to find him, while his father traveled from Kenya to assist in the search.

“It was just shock… it was unbelievable… because it’s very unlike him… he usually calls,” his mother said.

Costa said she requested a wellness check after Oduor failed to return home.

Surveillance footage captured Oduor outside the Fells Point bar, The Horse You Came In On, on the night he disappeared. According to Costa, he had been escorted out of the bar and declined help from someone offering to call him an Uber.

“From 11 o’clock until closing, they had to escort him out, and then we have camera footage,” she said. “We did find out that someone was willing to help him get into an Uber, but he declined it that night.”

Days later, Oduor’s electric bike was found near the 600 block of South President Street. Baltimore Police’s dive team later joined the search before his body was ultimately recovered.

Authorities have not released additional details as they continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Body of Missing 27-Year-Old Found in Baltimore Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com