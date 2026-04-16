LL Cool J Returns to NCIS + New Spinoff

THE BUZZ!



‘NCIS’ Stars Preview LL Cool J’s Return Ahead of ‘New York’ Spinoff





LL Cool J is officially stepping back into the NCIS universe — and he’s not coming back quietly. He’ll reprise his role as Sam Hanna in an upcoming episode while also leading a brand-new spinoff, NCIS: New York, alongside Scott Caan.



The return episode, airing April 21, is expected to bring some classic character moments mixed with fresh storylines. Fans who’ve been rocking with the franchise already know Sam Hanna doesn’t show up without making an impact. And let’s be real… if LL Cool J is involved, there’s usually a little extra cool factor added automatically.





Source: Yahoo