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Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Lamar Odom And Reveals Most Sociopathic Act

Khloé Kardashian Reveals 'Most Sociopathic Thing' Ex Lamar Odom Did as She Addresses Doc Fallout

Published on April 16, 2026

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Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Most Sociopathic Thing’ Ex Lamar Odom Did as She Addresses Doc Fallout

Khloé Kardashian is speaking her mind again when it comes to her ex, Lamar Odom, and she’s not sugarcoating anything. On a podcast, she called out what she described as one of the most sociopathic things he’s ever done. Talking about a blow up doll he got made in her likeness. Something she did not find flattering, actually the total opposite, she was disgusted.


She also addressed his recent comments while promoting his Netflix documentary, saying he’s now speaking negatively about her despite her support, including appearing in the project without being paid. At this point, it feels like every time things quiet down between these two… something pulls it right back into the spotlight. And yeah, some stories just refuse to stay in the past.


Source: People

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