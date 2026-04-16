15 Upcoming Movies That Could Make $1 Billion
- Star Wars' Grogu sparks global fan interest, putting The Mandalorian & Grogu in the billion-dollar conversation.
- Pixar's Toy Story 5 has nostalgia and family appeal for a strong path to $1 billion.
- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey could dominate IMAX screens worldwide with its epic scale and spectacle.
The new Street Fighter trailer just dropped and sparked fresh buzz around upcoming blockbuster movies.
Hollywood is lining up major releases with global appeal, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, and The Mandalorian & Grogu.
These films carry massive expectations and built-in audiences. Several have a real shot at crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide.
Here are 15 upcoming movies that could dominate the box office.
Please note listed release dates are expected but subject to change.
The Mandalorian & Grogu
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Star Wars returns to theaters with one of its most popular characters in Grogu. The franchise’s global fanbase alone puts this in the billion-dollar conversation.
Coyote vs. Acme
Release Date: August 28, 2026
This long-delayed Looney Tunes film has major curiosity behind it after nearly getting shelved. If families show up, it could surprise at the box office.
Supergirl
Release Date: June 26, 2026
DC looks to build momentum with a fresh take on Supergirl. If the new DC universe clicks, this could be a breakout hit.
Toy Story 5
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Pixar returns to one of its most reliable franchises. Nostalgia plus family appeal gives this a strong path to $1 billion.
Moana
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Disney taps into one of its most beloved modern animated hits. The original’s popularity and soundtrack give this major global upside.
Shrek 5
Release Date: June 30, 2027
Shrek returns after years away, bringing massive nostalgia with it. If families and millennials show up, this could explode at the box office.
The Odyssey
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s next epic will dominate IMAX screens worldwide. His track record plus spectacle gives it serious billion-dollar potential.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Spider-Man remains one of the safest bets in Hollywood. The last film cleared $1B easily, and this one should draw massive crowds again.
Street Fighter
Release Date: October 16, 2026
The newly released trailer has fans talking about this reboot. If it connects globally, especially overseas, it could overperform.
Mortal Kombat 2
Release Date: May 8, 2026
The sequel promises bigger fights and more iconic characters. Strong fan support could push this beyond expectations.
Michael
Release: April 24, 2026
The Michael Jackson biopic brings one of the biggest global icons ever to the big screen. His worldwide fanbase and cultural impact give this real billion-dollar upside if the film connects.
Flowervale Street
Release Date: August 14, 2026
A mysterious sci-fi project with a strong cast could break out. These types of films can explode if word-of-mouth hits.
Dune: Messiah
Release: Expected December 2026
Denis Villeneuve continues the Dune saga with the next chapter centered on Paul Atreides. The previous film crossed $700M, and growing global interest could push this installment toward the $1 billion mark.
Avengers: Doomsday
Release: December 18, 2026
Marvel brings the Avengers back together in one of the most anticipated films in years. With the franchise’s history of billion-dollar hits, this is one of the safest bets on your entire list.
The Batman Part II
Release: Expected 2027
Robert Pattinson returns as Batman in one of DC’s most anticipated sequels. The first film made over $770 million, and with strong word-of-mouth, this follow-up could push into billion-dollar territory.
Superman’s Cousin Is A Drunk Mess In First Trailer For ‘Supergirl’
‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May
Clack Clack: Marvin Jones III aka Krondon Cast As Tombstone In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
15 Upcoming Movies That Could Make $1 Billion was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com