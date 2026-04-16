Source: Grow-Good Beauty / Grow-Good Beauty

With a tagline like Booty-Length Certified, its obvious why Cardi B’s haircare brand Grow-Good continues to sell out. After the pre-sell sold out in under an hour the re-up was even more successful. The ‘Get Rich Hair Mask’ and ‘Everything Serum’ sold out in 10 minutes. And the whole collection flew off the proverbial shelves. Inspired by Cardi’s real-life hair routines, Grow-Good Beauty upgrades beauty supply classics with modern science with clever names for your everyday product that makes it even more enticing.

Cardi took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. “The way ya showed up for today’s Grow Good launch has me in real tears,” she wrote. “It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give my mom… can you believe that?”

Cardi continues to win while seemingly balancing it all. Her ‘Am I The Drama Tour’ made her the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum and she continues to rock audiences around the world while bringing out her friends to give them their moment to shine.

Ahead of the launch, Cardi wrote in another post, “I am sooooo excited you guys 🥺 This all started with a home made recipe and a vision… now I get to share it with the rest of the world! Today’s the day, let’s repair our hair, nourish our hair, and GROW it GOOD!! Get your @GrowGoodbeauty at 12PM EST TODAY!! 💚”

The Grow-Good collection includes: Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+ shampoos ($14.99), Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ conditioners ($14.99), the Get Rich hair mask ($19.99), and the Everything Serum ($17.99).

Get ahead of the next drop, by visiting the site, here.

Cardi B Says Grow-Good Sold Out So Fast Her Mother Couldn’t Even Get A Bottle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com