Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A’ja Wilson, the face of the WNBA and the first ever four-time MVP, has signed a historic three-year $5 million supermax contract to remain with the Las Vegas Aces.

The deal comes after protests from WNBA players for better pay and a stake in the team’s revenue. It is the largest deal in WNBA history and is fully guaranteed for Wilson.

The Aces announced that Wilson will remain with the team but did not disclose the terms of the deal, ESPN reports. Wilson is expected to earn $1.4 million for the upcoming season, and “the salary will increase over the next two years based on her receiving 20% of the team’s salary cap, which will be aided by the league’s new revenue share model,” according to ESPN.

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“A’ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today,” Aces president and GM Nikki Fargas said in a statement, ESPN reports. “Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform.”

The only other player to receive a supermax deal is the Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell. That deal is for one season.

Wilson has always wanted Las Vegas to remain her basketball home. She led the team to three WNBA championships.

“I love Vegas. I’m not leaving Vegas,” Wilson said Friday, ESPN reports. “I’m looking to win another one. I’m looking to defend a championship that we have in Las Vegas. I’m looking to get better as a leader, as a player. Everything else just kind of falls in line.”

The Aces also announced that they are signing Chennedy Carter to a training camp contract. “Carter was selected No. 4 by Atlanta in the 2020 WNBA draft and played her first two years for the Dream. She then spent 2022 playing for the Los Angeles Sparks and was a member of the Chicago Sky in 2024. Carter has averaged 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 84 career games in the WNBA,” ESPN reports.

It’s impossible to capture the impact that Wilson has on the game but to put her abilities in proper context, last season she became the first WNBA or NBA player to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP all in one season. She averaged a league-leading 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals, all while shooting 50.5% from the field.

See social media hyping up Wilson below.