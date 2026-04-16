Thanks, Tori! Summer Walker Turns Her Rich The Kid Sneaky Link Scandal Into A Paycheck With Playful Pizza Hut Promo

Summer Walker pokes fun at herself in Pizza Hut ad after past drama with Tori Brixx over shared love interest

Tori Brixx accused Summer of sending Pizza Hut boxes to her house amid cheating allegations with Rich the Kid

Leaked audio revealed Summer asked Rich to keep their affair secret, using 'Pizza Hut' as a code name

There’s nothing fans love more than a celebrity who can poke fun at themselves—even if it involves a scandal.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Summer Walker just premiered her latest brand deal, partnering with Pizza Hut for their new promotion.

In the advertisement, a group of women are at home, dealing with heartbreak, when Walker comes in, prompting one of the ladies to yell, “Heyyy Miss Pizza Hut!”

Summer responds by saying, “I know y’all not still in here crying,” while carrying in some pizza boxes. The group goes on to laugh and enjoy their pizza while pushing the aforementioned heartbreak to the side.

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Enjoying some junk food when you’re heartbroken isn’t a new concept, and that’s exactly the kind of music Walker makes, but this partnership has an even bigger connection than that.

When Summer Walker and Tori Brixx were involved in a heated public feud involving rapper Rich the Kid, Pizza Hut ended up in the middle of things.

In November 2025, Walker took to Instagram to call out Brixx after claiming she sent Pizza Hut boxes to her house. This came just days after Walker revealed she’d used the nickname “Pizza Hut” as a code for her secret link-ups with Rich the Kid, who she begged to continue seeing her despite his engagement to Brixx.

Walker posted photos of the huge amount of pizza boxes that appeared at her doorstep, publicly accusing Tori of harassment and suggesting she intentionally stirred up drama days after the release of Walker’s album, Finally Over It.

“So you harassed me off text free app while I was in the club last night having a time, not even thinking about you & now sending pizzas to my house after telling me you have my address,” Walker wrote in her IG Story. “So it’s giving, restraining order. Like youre literally having a psychotic break over a man who literally is obsessed with me & 14 other women. Like, I really can’t figure out your issue with me specifically, instead of taking it up with him. I gave him back yesterday, babe. Now youre dragging it. Like I’m really over the internet stuff, but ima put this here for the world n police to see in case you really decide to lose your mind.”

A few hours later, Brixx fired back online, insisting she wasn’t behind the Pizza Hut hoax.

“I didn’t send this h*e no pizzas, if I send some s**t to her crib, it wouldn’t be pizzas,” she wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room after the outlet posted the story. “Call the police and have them check the cameras or card for purchase. This h*e having a breakdown. I wasn’t in the way of anything she had going on. She just didn’t like the truth once it was out. How she upset w/ me because the audio comes out of her begging?”

Brixx also claimed she had receipts from 2023 and 2025, including one “from last week” in which Summer allegedly cried about her, adding: “Just stop Summer, you weird AF.”

That explosion came shortly after leaked audio surfaced, which allegedly featured Summer telling Rich the Kid to keep cheating on Tori with her. The messages imply their situationship took place sometime between 2023 and 2025, per details obtained by The Shade Room. Photos later emerged of the two on an undercover trip to Italy.

In the audio reportedly recorded in July, Summer can be heard saying: “You know, when you have time […] we always have a good time. You treat me so good, I treat you so good.”

While she expressed that she was glad Rich and Tori patched things up before their engagement in 2019, she expressed that she wanted to continue seeing him privately: “I’m so glad that y’all are back together. I want y’all to be together forever, and I just wanna f**k with you.”

She also asked him to buy her a new phone and store her number as “Pizza Hut” so Tori wouldn’t find out, hence the nickname. At one point Tori even used the Pizza Hut reference to mock her.

“We are engaged, and you know that,” wrote Tori on her InstaStory. “It was my choice to not get married because Rich and I had a few hiccups, and I knew we had a few things we needed to work on as a family. “I’m not in a rush to get married and then have to get a divorce, but what I do with MY man in MY household is none of your business Pizza Hut,” she added.

Thanks, Tori! Summer Walker Turns Her Rich The Kid Sneaky Link Scandal Into A Paycheck With Playful Pizza Hut Promo was originally published on bossip.com