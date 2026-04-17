Win McNamee / Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s mental fitness was once again the subject of conversations on social media following another head-scratching moment.

Orange Mussolini headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, to tout his “no tax on tips” policy and hear from supporters on how it has impacted their lives. Spoiler alert: it hasn’t.

Anyway, Trump is currently traveling across the country to speak about the “success” of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and of course, he found a way to take the attention away from what he was supposed to be doing, and instead has everyone on social media thinking he is battling dementia.

Trump claimed that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” lowered taxes for small businesses and “corner stores.” In his usual fashion, Trump decided to ad-lib the moment, revealing that he doesn’t know what a corner store is.

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“Corner stores? What the hell is a corner store?” The Queen’s native said. “I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it referred to that way. Who the hell wrote that?”

In the same breath, he also called his staged DoorDash moment “a little tacky,” drawing laughs from supporters in the room, while also confirming it was just a PR stunt that fell flat.

Social Media Had Plenty To Say About Donald Trump’s Latest Head-Scratching Moment

On cue, social media chimed in on Trump, a New York native, not knowing what a corner store is, which highlights his disconnect from the working-class Americans, especially those who live in inner cities that rely on corner stores.

“He’s from New York and doesn’t know a corner store,” one person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “Donald Trump completely exposes his disconnect from the working class by getting utterly confused by the term corner store. He literally stops his speech to angrily berate his staff for using everyday American words. The out-of-touch billionaire is totally lost.”

Others revisited the idea that Trump possibly has dementia.

“Holy hell. This is behavioral frontotemporal dementia, in a little-embarrassing nutshell,” Jim Stewartson posted on X. “Memory loss, disinhibition, impulsivity, lack of judgement, inappropriate behavior in public settings. The max dose of Adderall doesn’t help.”

This latest moment follows Trump’s recent Fox News interview, which also had everyone sounding the alarm on the president’s mental fitness.

You can see more reactions to Trump not knowing what corner stores are below.