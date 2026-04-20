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A Baltimore-area resident who recently traveled internationally has tested positive for measles, marking Maryland’s first confirmed case of 2026, WMAR reports.

The Maryland Department of Health is now working to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

Officials say the individual arrived back in the U.S. on April 12 and passed through international customs at BWI Airport before heading to the lower-level international baggage claim area. The potential exposure window at the airport is between 7:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

On April 14, the individual visited FastMed Urgent Care on Smith Avenue in Baltimore between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. They returned to the same location on April 17 from noon to 3:30 p.m., then went to Sinai Hospital’s emergency waiting room and pediatric emergency department from 3:30 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Anyone who was at those locations during the listed times may have been exposed to the virus.

Health officials warn that measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the person has left.

Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. A rash typically develops one to four days later, starting on the face before spreading to the rest of the body. Symptoms usually appear within 10 to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days.

Officials urge residents to check their vaccination status, noting that two doses of a measles-containing vaccine generally provide protection.

First Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed in Maryland After International Travel was originally published on 92q.com