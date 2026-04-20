Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Baltimore City officials say they plan to relocate traffic cameras across the city as part of a broader effort to respond to declining citation numbers while maintaining a focus on roadway safety, according to reports from Fox Baltimore.

The strategy was outlined during this week’s City Council Budget and Appropriations Committee hearings. Officials noted that revenue generated from automated enforcement is expected to gradually decrease as driver behavior improves and road conditions evolve over time.

According to the city’s preliminary budget, fines and forfeitures are projected to account for about 1.3% of the general fund, totaling roughly $36.8 million in the upcoming fiscal year. Of that amount, an estimated $25 million is expected to come from moving violations, including those captured by speed and red-light cameras.

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Assistant Budget Director Pedro Aponte told committee members that those projections include revenue from red-light and speed cameras but do not factor in cameras located along I-83.

Despite the anticipated dip in citations, city officials stressed that enforcement efforts are not driven by revenue generation. Instead, they say the goal is to improve safety outcomes by targeting areas where violations and crash risks remain high.

As part of that approach, Baltimore plans to actively reposition traffic cameras to new locations identified as higher-risk zones. Officials say the strategy is designed to keep enforcement effective as driving patterns shift, while continuing to encourage safer behavior on city streets.

Baltimore To Relocate Traffic Cameras As Citation Revenue Declines was originally published on 92q.com