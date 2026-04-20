THE BUZZ!



Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground To Go Independent After 8 Years At Netflix



OBAMAS Go Independent- Power Couple Still Making Power Moves

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are leveling up in a major way. Their production company, Higher Ground Productions, is preparing to go անկախ from Netflix after nearly eight years.

The shift means they are no longer tied to one platform and can now partner with multiple studios across the industry. That opens the door for bigger deals, wider reach, and more creative control.

Higher Ground already has an impressive track record, from Oscar-winning documentaries to hit films and series. Going independent feels like the next step in building a media empire.

And let’s be real—when you’ve already proven you can win awards and land hits, you don’t need to stay in one lane.





Source: Deadline

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