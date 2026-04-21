Source: Radio ONE / General

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the water Monday, according to a spokesperson.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Howard Street for the incident.

Authorities said the woman was pulled from the water beneath the Howard Street bridge.

Her body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where officials will work to confirm her identity and determine the cause of death.

Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Beneath Howard Street Bridge was originally published on 92q.com