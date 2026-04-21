Kash Patel Claims DOJ Has 'Evidence' 2020 Election Was Rigged

Source: Anadolu / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel really wants to keep his job. And despite it not working for Pam Bondi or Kristi Noem, he seems to think that ramping up his support for President Donald Trump and his many delusions is the way to secure his position.

That’s the only reason I can think of that Patel is out here patronizing Trump and the 2020 election fraud propaganda the president just won’t let go of by claiming the FBI now has credible “evidence” that Trump was right the whole time, and that the Justice Department will be making arrests soon.

On Sunday — when Patel was on Fox News announcing his $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over a report about him allegedly being an unreliable drunk who disappears a lot — he was asked by Fox host Maria Bartiromo about Trump’s continued claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him, which, to date, he has not presented a single, solitary shred of evidence to substantiate.

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“I am never going to let this go. They tried to rig the entire system. That’s something I’m not going to allow,” Patel said before going on to say, “We’ve got all the information we need, we’re working with our prosecutors at the Department of Justice under [acting] Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests, and it’s coming, and I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

Last month, we reported that about a dozen GOP state and county chairs and strategists had revealed that, at this point, even the Republican Party is ready for Trump to move on from 2020, because no one besides Trump and his gullible cultists believe the election was rigged, and continuing to bolster this narrative will only hurt the party further in the 2026 midterm elections.

Well, those of us who have always seen Trump for what he is — because it’s excruciatingly obvious — are tired of it, too, albeit not for the same reason Republicans are. Personally, I’m just tired of sounding like a broken record, writing over and over again that, in 2020, the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and the Department of Justice all told him there was no evidence of a rigged election, and that the 60-some odd election-related lawsuits he brought to various courts all resulted in those courts telling him the same thing.

Now, nearly six years later, Patel is out here claiming his bureau and Trump’s MAGA-fied DOJ have magically uncovered “evidence” of a rigged election that is so substantial it will result in “arrests.” We shouldn’t be surprised if, in the coming weeks, he announces that unnamed, likely imaginary fraudsters have been arrested. They’ll be placed in an imaginary cell right next to the imaginary founder of Antifa and his imaginary girlfriend, who we conveniently haven’t heard a thing about — including even their names — since Noem announced their arrests last year.

Yeah — Patel is clearly treading water here. But isn’t he also tired?

The Atlantic’s article cited about two dozen anonymous sources, who claimed Patel is such a stressed-out, drunken mess that “on multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, and that “a request for ‘breaching equipment’ — normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings — was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors.” The article also included an anecdote about Patel being locked out of his work computer and, in a panic, began calling his aides to inform them he’d been fired, when, actually, it was just a technical issue.

Like, bro, why are you even afraid of losing this job when working for an incompetent, warmongering, fearmongering, propaganda-reliant president and administration seems to be causing you such a perpetual crash-out that we should start calling it a “Kash-out”? (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.) Impressing your girlfriend by having FBI SWAT teams take her to get her hair done couldn’t possibly be worth all of this stress. Get out while you still have a little of your sanity left, sir.

Or, whatever — if Patel is so desperate to keep his job that he’s publicly making 2020 election fraud arrest promises, maybe he and this imbecilic administration deserve each other.

SEE ALSO:

Kash Patel Has Turned The FBI Into His Girlfriend’s Personal Chauffeur Service



Kash Patel Files $250M Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic





Kash Patel Claims DOJ Has 'Evidence' 2020 Election Was Rigged was originally published on newsone.com