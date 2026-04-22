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Hollywood Baddies: 25 Actresses Who Stay Booked and Busy

Hollywood is full of stars, but only a few truly stay working.

These women are more than just beautiful faces on the screen. They are consistent, in-demand, and constantly leveling up their careers. From leading blockbuster films to dominating streaming platforms, these actresses prove that talent, presence, and star power go hand in hand.

“Hollywood Baddies” highlights 25 actresses who continue to stay booked and busy, making their mark across film, television, and beyond.

Their impact goes far beyond appearances.

It shows up in their versatility, their ability to take on diverse roles, and their influence both on and off the screen. Many of these women are not just actresses, but producers, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders shaping the direction of entertainment.

Their confidence, work ethic, and consistency are exactly why they continue to win.

When it comes to beauty, talent, and longevity, these actresses check every box.

Check out 25 actresses who stay booked and busy below.