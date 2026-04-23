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Columbia Shooting Suspect Arrested in New York After Viral Video

Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Columbia Gas Station Shooting

Published on April 23, 2026

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Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

A viral video showing a woman opening fire on a store clerk in Columbia has led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, according to reports from WMAR.

Authorities say 46-year-old Shantay Lashay O’Donnell was taken into custody in New York. Officers there initially arrested her in connection with a robbery case out of Virginia, where she is also wanted.

During the arrest process, investigators determined that O’Donnell matched the suspect seen in surveillance footage from an April 17 shooting at a Shell gas station on Cradlerock Way. The video shows a 65-year-old clerk, identified as Rab Nawaz, being shot during the incident.

New York police alerted Howard County detectives, who later confirmed O’Donnell’s identity as the person captured in the video.

Nawaz remains in serious condition as he continues to recover from his injuries.

O’Donnell is currently being held at the Broome County Correctional Facility in New York while officials work to determine whether she will be extradited to Maryland or Virginia to face charges.

Viral Video Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Columbia Gas Station Shooting was originally published on 92q.com

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