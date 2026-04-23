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Zay Flowers Earns Fifth-Year Option with Ravens

Published on April 23, 2026

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Todd Rosenberg

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has quickly emerged as a dynamic playmaker, showcasing his big-play ability downfield throughout his first three NFL seasons. As a result, the Ravens reportedly exercised his fifth-year option on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

The decision comes as little surprise. Flowers has topped 1,000 receiving yards and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons. With the option now in place, he’s under contract in Baltimore through the 2027 season. After earning $2.6 million in 2026, his salary is expected to rise significantly to around $27 million in 2027.

Zay Flowers Earns Fifth-Year Option with Ravens was originally published on 92q.com

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