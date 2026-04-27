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Michael Maurice Johnson Convicted in Violent Baltimore County Attack

Man Acquitted In Phylicia Barnes Case Found Guilty In New Baltimore County Trial

Published on April 27, 2026

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A Baltimore County jury has found 42-year-old Michael Maurice Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault in connection to a 2024 attack involving his then-girlfriend. The verdict was handed down Friday following a highly emotional trial that drew significant public attention.

Jurors did not convict Johnson on an attempted murder charge. Throughout the proceedings, Johnson showed little visible emotion, while his public defender pushed back strongly against the most serious allegations.

The first-degree rape convictions each carry a potential life sentence, while the assault charge could result in up to 25 years in prison. The outcome prompted visible reactions outside the courthouse in Towson, where supporters of the victim expressed relief and support.

“This verdict is personal to every woman across this country,” victim advocate Monique Smith told WJZ Investigates. “It shows that accountability can and does happen. What happened to this young woman—and so many others—should never happen.”

According to prosecutors, the case stems from a violent incident that occurred inside a Rosedale apartment, where Johnson was accused of attacking the teenage victim over the course of several hours. Authorities said he strangled her using his hands and a fan cord, leaving her so severely injured that she was unable to speak and had to communicate with police through text messages.

The victim, who was in foster care at the time, told investigators Johnson became angry during a phone call she had with her sister. Johnson, however, claimed the altercation began after the victim confronted him about texting another woman.

During testimony, the victim described the attack in detail, telling jurors she feared for her life. “I thought I was going to die,” she said through tears. She also testified that she stopped resisting at one point, hoping the violence would end.

The case now moves to sentencing, where Johnson could face decades to life in prison.

Man Acquitted In Phylicia Barnes Case Found Guilty In New Baltimore County Trial was originally published on 92q.com

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