The Makings Of 'Michael' — Nia Long & Colman Domingo On Bringing The Jackson Family Drama To Life [Exclusive Video]

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When a film dares to take on someone as iconic as Michael Jackson, you already know the conversation is going to be bad in the best way possible. But Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, isn’t just here to show off MJ’s moonwalk and countless hits—it’s pulling us all the way into the family, the pressure, and the making of a legend.

When MadameNoire sat down with Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and rising star Juliano Valdez, it was clear this wasn’t just another retelling. Under the direction of Fuqua, Michael doesn’t just revisit the performances we know by heart—it leans into the tension, tenderness, and transformation that shaped a global icon.

Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate

What unfolded in our conversation was equal parts reverence and realness, but also a surprising amount of humor, especially when it came to stepping into roles that required them to bend time, age, and expectation.

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When I joked that Nia didn’t seem “old enough to play nobody’s mama,” she didn’t miss a beat. “I actually am,” she said with a laugh, before grounding the role in something deeper. “Catherine was a young mother… you have to think about what women carried in the early ’60s. She had a lot of children, very young.” Then, with a wink to every black woman on the planet, she added, “Most importantly… we don’t age.”

Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate

That moment opened the door for playful banter between her and Domingo, who jumped in, mock-offended: “Wait a minute… you thought I was too old? I’m young and fun.” The exchange was light, but it underscored something essential about the film itself. This is a story about family, about dynamics, about how we see each other versus who we really are.