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Southeast Baltimore Warehouse Fire Sends Smoke Across Downtown

Massive Warehouse Fire in Southeast Baltimore Sends Smoke Across Downtown

Published on April 28, 2026

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A large warehouse fire sent thick smoke across Southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, visible from miles away, including downtown.

Crews with the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire just before 3 p.m. at Alliance Exterior Construction in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue. Officials said heavy smoke was pouring from the roof of the roofing supply warehouse when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire quickly intensified inside the roughly 50-by-150-foot metal building. Due to concerns about the structure’s stability, crews made the decision to fight the flames from the outside rather than entering the building.

Fire officials said several hazardous materials were inside the warehouse, including acetylene, propane, gasoline, a waste oil tank, and adhesives. Despite the risk, those materials were not breached and remained under control, helping prevent the situation from becoming more severe.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or anyone inside the building.

By around 7 p.m., officials said the fire was contained, though crews continued to monitor hot spots that could periodically flare up.

The fire is believed to be accidental. Investigators are working alongside Baltimore Police Department arson investigators to determine the exact cause.

Massive Warehouse Fire in Southeast Baltimore Sends Smoke Across Downtown was originally published on 92q.com

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