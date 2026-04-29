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Ray J Trending Again. Claims He’s Slept With Over 12k Women

Ray J Claims He's Slept With Over 12,000 Women, Threw a Party When He Hit 10,000

Published on April 29, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

Ray J Claims He’s Slept With Over 12,000 Women, Threw a Party When He Hit 10,000

Ray J pulled up on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast… and let’s just say… the numbers he threw out had everybody confused.


He claims he’s been with over 12,000 women… yeah… you heard that right. He even said he threw a whole party when he hit 10,000.


Now Cam Newton tried to do the math like the rest of us—basically saying that would mean multiple partners a day over decades… and Ray J’s response? He said the math “works different,” especially being on tour.
He also claimed thousands of threesome, over 3500 of them.

Yup… close your mouth,.

Now, social media is like—“something ain’t adding up.”

So now the conversation online isn’t just about what he said… it’s about whether it’s even possible.


Source: Complex

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