Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years

Source: Pachara Chonlakit / Getty

After more than a decade serving the Baltimore community, Shareef’s Grill has announced it will officially close its doors at the end of the month.

In a statement shared on social media, the restaurant said the decision comes after 16 years in business, citing rising operational challenges. Leadership pointed to increasing BGE utility costs, higher food prices, and the broader economic climate as key factors that made it difficult to continue daily operations.

“Leadership has made a strategic decision to transition into a new direction focused on agriculture and sourcing,” the statement read, signaling a shift away from the restaurant industry and toward a different business model.

Source: Via TeamShareef’s Instagram / Instagram

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The announcement confirms that all Shareef’s Grill locations are either already closed or in the final stages of shutting down. The restaurant is currently operating on a limited schedule during its final month, with liquidation sales expected to begin May 1.

For many in Baltimore, the closure marks the end of an era. Shareef’s Grill built a loyal following over the years, becoming a familiar name in the local food scene and a staple for customers who supported the business since its early days.

The company expressed gratitude to the city and its customers, saying, “Baltimore, thank you for 16 years of support.”

As part of the transition, the business is also opening the door for potential buyers or partners. The statement noted that those interested in asset sales, leasing, or acquisition opportunities can reach out directly, though only serious inquiries will be considered.

The closure reflects a growing trend among small and mid-sized businesses navigating rising costs and economic uncertainty, even after years of success.

Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years was originally published on 92q.com