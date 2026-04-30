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John Wall Named President Of Basketball Ops At Howard

John Wall is stepping into a leadership role at Howard University, helping shape the future of its basketball program both on and off the court.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is making a major move off the court, stepping into a new leadership role with Howard University as president of basketball operations.

The former Washington Wizards star is returning to the D.C. area to partner with one of the top HBCU basketball programs in the country, bringing his experience and vision to the next generation of talent. Wall has already begun taking a hands-on approach, contributing to team meetings, evaluating recruits and transfers, and helping guide the program’s overall strategy.

His role will also include involvement in key areas shaping modern college athletics, including name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, revenue opportunities, and player development. Wall is expected to work closely with head coach Kenny Blakeney and the program’s leadership to continue building on Howard’s recent success.

The move comes after Wall was honored by the university earlier this year as an honorary captain, a moment that sparked conversations about his long-term involvement with the program.

John Wall Named President Of Basketball Ops At Howard was originally published on kysdc.com

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