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Young Thug Considers Rebrand Due To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

Published on May 1, 2026

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Young Thug wants no parts of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, not even by name.

The Atlanta rapper jumped on X after seeing a tweet that read, “And just like that…everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files,” and had a quick reaction:

“I’m changing my f*cking name bro.”

Meek Mill chimed in, asking, “What you gone change it to?” Clearly joking, but a fair question.

Thugger’s government name is Jeffrey Williams, so you can see why he might be ready to switch it up. If he does, it wouldn’t be his first time playing with a name change.

Back in 2016, 300 Entertainment’s label head Lyor Cohen announced Thug would be rebranding himself.

“Young Thug is not going to be Young Thug anymore. His new name is gonna be, ‘No My Name Is Jeffrey.’ That’s his new name. Please respect us to actually segue and utilize his name going forward, okay? Because it’s important.”

That didn’t last long…

A couple years later, he floated another name change to “Sex,” which also didn’t stick. 

At the end of the day, fans still call him Young Thug, but with everything tied to the Epstein name back in headlines, you can’t blame Thug for considering about a rebrand.

Young Thug Considers Rebrand Over Unwanted Name Association To Jeffrey Epstein was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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