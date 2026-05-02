Shots Fired Outside of Chris Brown L.A. Home

Shots were fired outside Chris Brown‘s L.A. home Friday afternoon, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police were called to Chris’ house in Tarzana around 4 PM yesterday after a report of a possible shooting outside the property. A female caller reported that a shooting had just occurred and described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 35 years old, who allegedly fired at her vehicle during the incident. When officers arrived on scene, they interviewed both parties involved … adding the male suspect told police the woman refused to leave the area, leading to an argument breaking out.

The suspect allegedly claimed the situation escalated when the woman drove her vehicle over his foot, after which he fired shots at her car. Sources say the male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Reports say the weapon used was a CO2 style weapon and the male arrested was not Chris Brown. It is assumed he was not home at the time, nor did this incident involve him at all.

Officials also note the shooting did not take place inside the residence or on the actual property, but rather on the street outside the home.

We’ve reached out to reps for Chris Brown … so far, no word back.