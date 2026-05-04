Chico Bean Talks Baltimore Love, DMV Unity After ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Stop

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Fresh off the stage at the “We Them Ones” comedy show in Baltimore, comedian Chico Bean sat down with Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion” to reflect on the night, the crowd, and his ongoing mission to connect the DMV.

Chico brought his signature humor to the city, but quickly shifted into a deeper conversation about culture and community. Jokingly reintroducing himself as “Chico the Negro” during the interview, he kept the energy light before praising Baltimore’s crowd.

“Baltimore always shows love,” Bean said. “DC and Baltimore, as crazy as it sounds, we really the same city. We share so many similarities.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Chico, the long-standing perception that the two cities don’t get along is overblown. Instead, he sees an opportunity for unity and says he’s intentionally trying to bridge that gap.

“The only way the DMV will ever be recognized like the Bay Area is if DC and Baltimore embrace each other,” he explained.

That connection was on full display during the show. Bean noted that Baltimore audiences don’t need a warm-up, they come ready to laugh from the start.

“They come to have a good time,” he said. “When you’re from cities like DC and Baltimore, you deal with a lot. So when we get a chance to enjoy ourselves, we take it.”

The comedian also showed love to the city’s unique culture, even joking about learning Baltimore slang while recognizing the shared language across both regions.