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Nick Cannon’s Double Standard Parenting Rule Is Sparking a Real Debate

Why Nick Cannon Lets Son Moroccan Date but His Daughter Monroe Isn’t Allowed (Despite Them Being Twins)

Published on May 4, 2026

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Why Nick Cannon Lets Son Moroccan Date but His Daughter Monroe Isn’t Allowed (Despite Them Being Twins)

Nick Cannon just said something that has the internet fully split.
He admits he has a double standard when it comes to his 15-year-old twins… especially when it comes to dating.
His son can date… No issue. But his daughter… That’s a different story.

He says he’s more protective of his daughter and feels the need to keep her away from certain types of individuals. So while his son is allowed to explore dating, his daughter is only allowed group dates… and no one-on-one situations.

Some people are saying he’s just being a protective dad in today’s world. Others are saying a double standard is still a double standard… no matter how you justify it.

And now it turns into a bigger conversation about parenting, gender, and how differently boys and girls are raised.


Source: Cosmopolitan

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