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Cruise Ship Outbreak Virus Potential Causes – Rodents or Humans

The two possible causes for the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak — one is disgusting, the other terrifying

Published on May 5, 2026

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The two possible causes for the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak — one is disgusting, the other terrifying

This cruise ship situation is raising serious concerns right now. The suspected hantavirus outbreak that has already turned deadly, with three passengers dying and multiple other passengers affected is still being investigated.
Experts say the most common cause would be exposure to infected rodent waste—yeah, not pleasant at all. But there’s another possibility that’s got people even more on edge. A rare strain called the Andes virus can actually spread from person to person.
That’s what makes this situation different—and dangerous—especially in a confined space like a ship. Officials believe some passengers may have already been infected before boarding, but close-contact spread is now a real concern.


Source: NY POST

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