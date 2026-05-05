Chris Brown’s New Suit Is A Legal One – A Paternity Suit

THE BUZZ!



Chris Brown’s Ex Diamond Files Paternity Suit Over 4-Year-Old Daughter



Chris Brown is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s personal.

His ex, Diamond Brown, has filed a paternity suit regarding their 4-year-old daughter. What makes it interesting is that Chris has already publicly acknowledged the child in the past, even appearing at birthday events and posting online.

Now she’s asking for legal and physical custody, while still allowing visitation. The situation gets even more layered because the filing came right around the time Chris welcomed another child with his current partner.

There’s also been tension online between both sides, adding fuel to an already complicated situation. And of course Breezy fans are watching closely. And the other baby mamas too… I’m sure.





Source: Complex

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