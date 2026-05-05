Baltimore Gets over $1 Million To Continue Fighting Violence and Crime

THE BUZZ!



Maryland’s congressional delegation awards Baltimore with $1.2M for city’s GVRS



Baltimore just secured a major boost in its fight against violence.

City leaders announced over $1.2 million in funding to expand the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The goal is simple—build on what’s already working.

And the numbers are backing it up. April recorded one of the lowest homicide totals in the city’s history, showing real progress.

Officials say this funding will help expand resources, reach more communities, and continue pushing those numbers in the right direction.

For once, this is a story about momentum—and keeping it going.

Source: WBAL

✕