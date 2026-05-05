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Food Deals For National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

Celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6–12, 2026) and Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–8, 2026) with the best food deals, discounts, and free meals.

Published on May 5, 2026

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As communities across the country celebrate appreciation for educators and healthcare professionals, National Nurses Week (May 6–May 12, 2026) and Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–May 8, 2026) bring a meaningful spotlight to the individuals who shape lives every day inside classrooms and hospitals.

During this special time, restaurants, cafes, and national food chains often roll out exclusive deals, discounts, and free meal offers as a way of saying thank you for the hard work, dedication, and compassion these professionals provide year-round.

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Teacher Appreciation Week, observed during the first full week of May, recognizing educators who go above and beyond to support students, while National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends on May 12. Together, these two observances create a powerful moment of gratitude, where businesses and communities come together to give back in small but meaningful ways.

Take a look at the food deals happening for National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

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Einstein Bros. Bagels

FREE Bagel & Shmear w/ purchase on 5/6

Chick-fil-A

Nurses can get a free original chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A from May 4–9 using the mobile app.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Purchase $100 and receive a $20 Bonus for your next visit. Also May 4-10, 2026 at Kura Sushi, teachers enjoy 20% off, as a thank you for all the care and dedication they show every day. Must present valid ID.

Potbelly

 Potbelly is offering teachers and nurses a complimentary cookie or regular-sized fountain drink with the purchase of any entrée from Monday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 12. Eligible entrées include any original or big-sized sandwich, wrap, whole salad or bowl of soup. The offer is available in-shop only.

Salata Salad Kitchen

Nurses and teachers: show your badge. Get 15% off. Eat better, feel better, work better. Valid May 4-12, in-store only.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is giving one free shack burger or veggie burger for nurses with the purchase of at least one other menu item from May 4-12. The offer is in-person only with valid ID at participating locations. 

Insomnia Cookies

BOGO cookies. Show your valid professional ID in store to redeem.

Food Deals For National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week was originally published on majic945.com

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