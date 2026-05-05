Food Deals For National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

Source: Radio One / Urban One

As communities across the country celebrate appreciation for educators and healthcare professionals, National Nurses Week (May 6–May 12, 2026) and Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–May 8, 2026) bring a meaningful spotlight to the individuals who shape lives every day inside classrooms and hospitals.

During this special time, restaurants, cafes, and national food chains often roll out exclusive deals, discounts, and free meal offers as a way of saying thank you for the hard work, dedication, and compassion these professionals provide year-round.

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Teacher Appreciation Week, observed during the first full week of May, recognizing educators who go above and beyond to support students, while National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends on May 12. Together, these two observances create a powerful moment of gratitude, where businesses and communities come together to give back in small but meaningful ways.

Take a look at the food deals happening for National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

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