Baltimore Schools Approve $1.95B Plan To Support Students And Educators

THE BUZZ!



Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approves $1.95 billion FY27 operating budget



Baltimore Schools Approve $1.95B Plan

Baltimore City Public Schools just locked in a $1.95 billion budget, and the focus is clear… student support and outcomes.

There’s major investment going into counselors, social workers, mental health, and academic programs like literacy and math support. They’re also putting money into arts and career training.

This is also the final budget under CEO Sonja Santelises, with new leadership on the way. So this plan isn’t just about money… it’s about what direction the entire school system goes next.

Source: CBS

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