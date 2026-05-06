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Baltimore Schools Approve $1.95B Plan To Support Students And Educators

Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approves $1.95 billion FY27 operating budget

Published on May 6, 2026

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Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approves $1.95 billion FY27 operating budget

Baltimore Schools Approve $1.95B Plan
Baltimore City Public Schools just locked in a $1.95 billion budget, and the focus is clear… student support and outcomes.
There’s major investment going into counselors, social workers, mental health, and academic programs like literacy and math support. They’re also putting money into arts and career training.
This is also the final budget under CEO Sonja Santelises, with new leadership on the way. So this plan isn’t just about money… it’s about what direction the entire school system goes next.
Source: CBS

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