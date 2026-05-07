Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You

Source: Marcus Jones / Getty Baltimore is Maryland’s largest city, but it’s also packed with rich history tied to politics, literature, transportation, and culture. From the origins of the National Anthem to the roots of commercial railroads, the city has played a major role in shaping American history. Here are some fascinating facts you may not have known about Baltimore, according to TheBayNet.

The Baltimore Ravens Were Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe The Baltimore Ravens were named after Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, “The Raven.” Poe once lived in Baltimore, and his literary legacy remains deeply connected to the city. The team’s mascot, Poe, also honors the legendary writer.

Baltimore Is Known as “Charm City” Baltimore earned the nickname “Charm City” during a 1974 marketing campaign supported by then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The city’s historic neighborhoods, waterfront views, and unique architecture continue to make the nickname fitting decades later.

The Star-Spangled Banner Was Born in Baltimore Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Francis Scott Key wrote what would later become the United States National Anthem after witnessing the Battle of Baltimore at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Today, the anthem remains one of the city’s most important historical contributions.

Ouija Boards Have Baltimore Roots The Ouija board was first patented and produced in Baltimore in 1890. The city became the birthplace of the commercial “talking board” thanks to inventor Elijah Bond and the Kennard Novelty Company.

Baltimore Helped Launch Commercial Railroads The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad offered one of the nation’s first commercial passenger rail services in 1830. The original railway route carried passengers from Baltimore to Ellicott’s Mills, helping shape the future of transportation in America.

Baltimore Was Named After Cecilius Calvert The city was named after Cecilius Calvert, the second Lord Baltimore and one of the key figures behind Maryland’s founding in the 1600s. His influence can still be seen throughout the state today.

The National Aquarium Is Maryland’s Largest Paid Attraction Located in the Inner Harbor, Baltimore’s National Aquarium attracts visitors from around the world each year. It remains the largest paid attraction in Maryland and features thousands of aquatic animals and exhibits.

Baltimore Once Had the Largest Free Black Community in America Before the Civil War, Baltimore was home to the nation’s largest population of free Black residents. The city played an important role in Black history and culture during the 1800s.