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15 Best Rooftop Bars In DC For Summer 2026

When the weather heats up in the D.C., rooftop season officially begins! Here's our list of 15 of the best rooftops in the city.

Published on May 8, 2026

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1. Smoke & Mirrors

Located near Navy Yard, this rooftop offers one of the best views of the U.S. Capitol. The cocktails, lounge seating, and sunset views make it a go-to for summer evenings.

2. 12 Stories

Situated at The Wharf, this stylish rooftop is known for waterfront views, lively crowds, and a DJ-friendly atmosphere that keeps the energy high on weekends.

3. Vue Rooftop

If you want iconic White House views, Vue Rooftop delivers. The upscale cocktails and sleek aesthetic make it ideal for date nights or celebrations.

4. El Techo

This vibrant rooftop is a favorite for frozen drinks, tacos, and colorful decor. It’s one of the most social rooftop spots in the city during the summer.

5. Hi-Lawn

Located above Union Market, Hi-Lawn combines rooftop views with lawn games, casual food, and laid-back summer vibes.

6. Top of the Gate

This hidden gem at the Watergate Hotel offers incredible views of the Kennedy Center, Georgetown waterfront, and Potomac River.

7. Takoda Rooftop

Known for its large rooftop space and energetic brunch scene, Takoda is one of the city’s most popular group hangout spots.

8. Whiskey Charlie

This rooftop at The Wharf offers chic decor, marina views, and cocktails that make it a favorite for tourists and locals alike.

9. Treehouse Rooftop

Treehouse Rooftop brings tropical-inspired decor, nightlife energy, and skyline views to downtown DC, making it a trendy stop for summer nights.

10. The Rooftop at The Graham

This Georgetown rooftop gives guests a quieter, more intimate experience with scenic views of the neighborhood and waterfront.

11. Perry’s Rooftop

A longtime Adams Morgan favorite, Perry’s rooftop is especially popular during brunch and warm summer weekends.

12. Ciel Social Club

Known for luxury aesthetics and nightlife energy, Ciel has become a hotspot for celebrations, influencers, and rooftop parties.

13. Moonraker

Located atop the Thompson Hotel in Navy Yard, Moonraker delivers upscale rooftop dining with sushi, cocktails, and stunning waterfront skyline views. The modern atmosphere and stylish crowd make it one of DC’s standout summer rooftop destinations.

14. Silver Lyan Terrace

Tucked inside the historic Riggs Hotel, Silver Lyan Terrace offers an elevated cocktail experience with stylish rooftop seating and a more intimate vibe compared to some of DC’s larger nightlife rooftops. It’s a great option for date nights and upscale summer meetups.

15. Wild Days

Located atop the Eaton Hotel near Union Market, Wild Days blends music, cocktails, and rooftop culture into one energetic experience.

From waterfront lounges to skyline hotspots, DC’s rooftop scene continues to evolve each summer. Whether you’re planning a birthday outing, girls’ night, brunch, or date night, these rooftop bars offer some of the best views and vibes the District has to offer in 2026.

15 Best Rooftop Bars In DC For Summer 2026 was originally published on kysdc.com

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