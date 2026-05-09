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‘Menace II Society’ Actor Samuel Monroe Jr.’s Health Problems

'Menace II Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Health Takes Miraculous Turn Amid Critical Illness

Published on May 9, 2026

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According to TMZ, Samuel Monroe Jr.‘s medical battle isn’t over … but for the first time in weeks, there are some signs of hope.

The “Menace II Society” actor — who’s been fighting for his life in an L.A. hospital — is suddenly showing meaningful improvements amid a brutal health crisis that had his family fearing the worst. Shawna Stewart, Samuel’s wife, tells TMZ … as of Sunday, doctors were able to stop the dialysis … because his kidneys are tremendously improving. The doctors were also able to stop blood pressure medication, thanks to his levels finally looking better.

An even bigger deal … the actor was able to breathe on his own for four hours without the aid of a ventilator, which he’s been on for more than a week. We’re told Sam is alert … and he’s been able to move his head back and forth to answer questions.

But Sam is far from out of the woods. The actor is still struggling to eliminate excess fluids — a serious issue doctors are actively trying to manage. Medical staff are preparing to insert another catheter to help drain the buildup. On top of that, he hasn’t had a bowel movement since being hospitalized … prompting doctors to administer a suppository in hopes of getting things moving.

As we previously reported, Sam’s condition took a terrifying turn after he was diagnosed with MRSA pneumonia on top of meningitis he’d reportedly been battling for more than a year — following multiple misdiagnoses. He was placed on life support for more than a week.

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