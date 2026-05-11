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Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Might Really Be Cool Again… Maybe?

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams Squash Beef During Netflix Roast: 'Can We Move On?'

Published on May 11, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams Squash Beef During Netflix Roast: ‘Can We Move On?’

Well… this was unexpected.
After YEARS of shots, interviews, jokes, and straight-up disrespect going back and forth… Kevin Hart and Katt Williams shared a hug live during Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart.
Kevin actually offered Katt an “olive branch” on stage and said he wanted to move on from the beef. Katt hugged him… the crowd went crazy… and for a second it felt like comedy history was happening in real time.
But because these are STILL Kevin Hart and Katt Williams… the peace didn’t last long before the jokes started flying again. Katt roasted Kevin over those famous Diddy party rumors, and Kevin later joked that pretending to want peace with Katt was “the best acting” performance of his career.
Honestly? Fans don’t even care if the beef is REALLY over. People are already saying they’d pay big money to see these two do a tour together. And they’re probably right.


Source: COMPLEX

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