‘Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks’: Olandria Carthen On Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut

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Olandria Carthen just made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, and the body was bodying.

The reality TV star, content creator, and budding model celebrated the major moment on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit party at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 14. And in true Olandria fashion, she made sure everybody had something to talk about.

Olandria arrived in a brown sheer Bronx and Blanco gown that felt like a brown girl’s dream. The dress featured bold cutouts, a body-skimming silhouette, and standout gold hardware that wrapped across her frame like jewelry. The look showed off her melanin, curves, and confidence—and we are obsessed. Sis looked TF good.

Her glam added even more heat. Olandria wore her hair in a high ponytail with soft curls and wispy bangs. Her makeup was sultry but clean, with sculpted cheeks, glossy lips, and lashes that framed her face beautifully.

Olandria Carthen Makes Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut

Olandria’s debut was in Fort Myers, Fla. In one of the pics, Olandria posed on the beach in a striking black one-piece swimsuit with cutouts and silver hardware detailing at the hips. The suit featured a sleek strap running down her torso, with the top wrapping around her body.

Her long, voluminous curls blew in the wind, adding movement and drama to the photo. And her French manicure added a chic element of sophistication to the ultra-sexy black swimsuit look.

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In another shot, she rocked a white T-shirt look. Yes, Sis!

Olandria spoke to Essence about the spread. She said she learned about the opportunity while home in Alabama for the holidays.

“I was so shocked, but so grateful to be presented with this amazing opportunity, especially being a small-town girl from Bama,” she told Essence.

In participating, Olandria also had a request we can all relate to: to be shown naturally.

The Bama Barbie continued, “Don’t edit my stretch marks. Leave that there. That’s real life. I want to show that it’s okay to have those things, it’s still beautiful.”

This debut is more than another slay. For Olandria Carthen, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit drop is a moment to celebrate curves and confidence—and, yes, her body—flaws and all. Check out Olandria’s pics from here.

‘Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks’: Olandria Carthen On Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut was originally published on hellobeautiful.com