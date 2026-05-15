THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy

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After losing his now-infamous rap beef to Kendrick and spiraling into humiliation, Drake made his long-awaited comeback by dropping THREE ALBUMS (ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid Of Honour) in ONE night to very mixed reviews across the internet.

Known to make a splash with his highly anticipated releases, Drake dropped over 40 new tracks spread across the three albums. The three albums vary from the one presumably set to be released by itself (ICEMAN), to a shisha-scented one for day parties at hookah lounges (Habibti), and one for BBL baddie behavior (Maid of Honour).

Unfortunately, many of the initial album reactions ranged from lukewarm to downright disgusted at the seemingly thrown-together projects with not-very-subtle Kendrick shots, brow-furrowing bars, and a cringe-worthy ‘Cha Cha Slide’ (???) sample, which failed to meet a moment that called for classic music.

As expected, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the not-sure-if-serious albums featuring guest appearances from Future (despite him being at the scene of the crime when Kendrick shook the world on “Like That”), 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Central Cee, Popcaan, Sexyy Red, Molly Santana, Loe Shimmy, Iconic Savvy, Stunna Sandy, and Qendresa.

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At random moments during the baffling albums, you can hear glimpses of greatness from Drake (“Make Them Pay”, “National Treasures,” and “Don’t Worry”) who doesn’t seem that interested in rapping, singing, or making hits like he was earlier in his career.

And that’s too bad because we were expecting him to return to pre-Kendrick hitmaking form with ICEMAN.

What are your favorite songs from the albums? Do you think Kendrick broke Drake? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, videos, and more from Drake’s 3-album release night on the flip.