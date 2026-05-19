THE BUZZ!



Michael Jordan Surprises His Former High School Teacher in Hospice Care Who Wanted to Talk One Last Time



Michael Jordan Reminds Us Some Moments Are Bigger Than Sports, Money, or Trophies

Jordan, considered by many in the basketball world as The GOAT, is known for championships and sneakers. But this week people are talking about something much more personal.

Jordan recently surprised one of his former high school teachers, Ms. Etta, while she’s in hospice care after she expressed that one of her final wishes was to speak with him again.

According to reports, the two shared laughs, memories, and emotional moments over FaceTime after staff members worked to reconnect them.

And honestly, this story hits different because it reminds us that before somebody becomes a superstar, somebody helped shape them along the way. Teachers, mentors, coaches, parents… those relationships matter.

In a world where celebrity news is usually drama and controversy, this was a rare reminder that kindness and gratitude still mean something. SOURCE: PEOPLE

✕