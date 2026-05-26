Here’s Where To Find Maryland Carnivals & County Fairs This Summer

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Summer in Maryland is about to get a lot more exciting. From carnival rides and funnel cakes to live entertainment and family-friendly fun, fairs and carnivals are making their return across the state for the 2026 season.

Events are scheduled from late May through October, with stops planned in Baltimore County, Frederick County, Howard County, Carroll County and more. Many of the annual events are hosted by local volunteer fire departments and community organizations, helping raise money while bringing neighbors together for summer fun.

The 2026 carnival season kicks off May 29 with the Capital Plaza Carnival in Hyattsville and continues throughout the summer with major events including the Harford County Farm Fair, Howard County Fair, Great Frederick Fair and the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville.

Some of the most anticipated events this year include the North Point Edgemere VFD Carnival in Baltimore, the MoCo Fair in Gaithersburg, and the Sharpstown Firemen’s Carnival, which runs for nearly a month.

Attendees can expect classic carnival rides, games, fried food, live music, demolition derbies, petting zoos and fireworks at select locations. Organizers are reminding guests that dates may still be subject to change depending on weather and scheduling updates.

Here are some of the fairs and carnivals happening across Maryland this summer: