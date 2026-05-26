BLERD ALERT! Black DC Characters We Want To See In 'The Batman' Saga

Jonathan Olley™ & © DC Comics

It might be a Marvel world when it comes to blockbuster releases in 2026 — we’re waiting for Doomsday with the rest of you! — but Secret Wars will have some serious competition from DC in 2027 thanks to two major sequels: the Superman follow-up, Man Of Tomorrow, and the next chapter in The Batman Saga, The Batman: Part II.

Recent updates on major castings for the latter have cinephiles everywhere excited for The Caped Crusader to return on the big screen once again.

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More details below, via Variety:

“Filming of the sequel is underway in the U.K. Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne, joined by Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka the Penguin), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

While plot details are tightly under wraps, in addition to the winter setting, Reeves did say the film will focus more on the character of Bruce Wayne since ‘the first is so focused on Batman.’ Reeves pointed out that in previous films, the origin story is often the meat of Wayne’s background, but with ‘The Batman Part II,’ fans will see the man behind the mask in new ways.”

Thanks to critical acclaim for The Batman in 2022, in addition to equal praise for the 2024 HBO spinoff series, The Penguin, many have entrusted the Batverse in the hands of Matt Reeves for this Elseworlds iteration of the popular superhero franchise. The Batman: Part II is intended to be part of a trilogy, leading us to think of which characters could potentially show up in the future. While the use of Black actors for the prominent roles of Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) may point to colorblind casting, we have some good suggestions for iconic characters of color who should make their debut in The Batman Saga.

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Take a look below at Black superheroes and supervillains alike from the DC Universe who we’d love to see Matt Reeves bring to the big screen to go toe-to-toe with The Batman:

David Zavimbe / Batwing