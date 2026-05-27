THE BUZZ!



Ray J Hospitalized Two Days After Being Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire



Ray J Hospitalized Days After Viral Knockout

What started as viral entertainment is now becoming a serious health concern.

Ray J was reportedly hospitalized after his amateur MMA fight against internet personality Supa Hot Fire in Las Vegas. According to reports, the singer checked himself into the hospital just a couple hours after the fight after experiencing medical complications connected to the knockout.

Doctors are reportedly monitoring him for a possible concussion while also checking concerns involving his heart rate.

The fight itself immediately went viral online after Ray J was knocked out in the second round. But now the conversation has shifted from memes and jokes to concern about his overall health.

What’s also adding to the concern is the fact Ray J reportedly dealt with heart-related health issues earlier this year before ever stepping into the ring.

And honestly… this situation is another reminder that celebrity boxing and internet fights may look entertaining online, but getting punched in the face for real can turn serious VERY quickly. Source: COMPLEX

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