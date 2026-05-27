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Baltimore County Is Bringing Back To-Go Cocktails

Bill signed in Maryland allows for to-go cocktails in Baltimore County

Published on May 27, 2026

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Bill signed in Maryland allows for to-go cocktails in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Is Bringing Back To-Go Cocktails
Some people in Baltimore County are definitely celebrating this news today.
Starting July 1st, certain restaurants and bars in Baltimore County will officially be allowed to sell cocktails to-go again under a new Maryland law signed by Governor Wes Moore.
The move brings back a policy many people first got used to during the pandemic, when restaurants relied heavily on takeout and delivery sales to survive.
Under the law, drinks must be sold in sealed containers and businesses will still have to follow strict rules about sales and age verification.
Supporters say the law gives local restaurants another way to make money while giving customers more convenience. Critics still worry about drinking and driving concerns, but lawmakers say safeguards are built into the system.
Either way… let’s be real. A lot of people got VERY excited hearing “to-go cocktails” are officially making a comeback. SOURCE: CBS

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