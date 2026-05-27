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Some restaurants and bars in Baltimore County will soon be able to offer cocktails and mixed drinks to-go under new legislation signed into law Tuesday in Maryland.

The law, which takes effect July 1, revives a practice that was temporarily allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic before expiring three years ago.

Gov. Wes Moore signed the measure as part of the final bill signing ceremony of the 2026 legislative session.

What the New Law Allows

Under the legislation, qualifying bars and restaurants with the appropriate liquor license may sell alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption.

The law requires all cocktails and mixed drinks to be packaged in sealed containers without openings for straws or sipping. Sales of to-go alcoholic drinks must stop by 11 p.m., and customers will be required to provide proof of age.

Local Oversight and Restrictions

The measure also gives local liquor licensing boards authority to set limits on how many drinks a customer can purchase in a single order. Boards may also charge businesses an additional fee to participate in the to-go program.

Delivery Already Allowed in Some Counties

Several Maryland counties, including Baltimore and Charles counties, already permit alcohol delivery through third-party platforms. Drivers handling those deliveries are required to obtain permits.

Supporters of the legislation, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, say the change will provide added convenience for customers while helping support local restaurants and bars.

Baltimore County Businesses to Offer To-Go Drinks Beginning July 1 was originally published on 92q.com