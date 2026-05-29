Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lil Scrappy has been in the game for a minute, and this year marks a major milestone for one of his biggest records.

The Atlanta rapper pulled up to Birthday Bash ATL to celebrate the concert’s historic 30th anniversary. Before hitting the stage as a special guest during the pop-out set, Scrappy chopped it up backstage with Hip-Hop Wired about his journey with the iconic event.

“I was apart of them 30 years when I first came out. I don’t remember what the year was that I first hit Birthday Bash but I remember the year before that I was in the crowd, ain’t nobody know me. Well, they hear of my stuff but they ain’t really know who it was, I looked at the stage and said ima be up there next year. I ended up being up there the next year.”

2026 also marks 22 years since the release of one of Scrappy’s biggest songs, “No Problem.” When asked how it feels to still hear the song moving crowds more than two decades later, the Atlanta rapper kept it real.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing that that sh*t rock the way that sh*t rock. It still move the crowd like how it move, you know what I’m saying, back then. It’s like a bridge, it’s still that bridge to get me over.”

While Scrappy remains thankful for the success he’s had in music, he made it clear he’s nowhere near finished. These days, he’s focused on stepping into his executive bag, developing artists on his TCE label while chasing more acting opportunities on the big screen.

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More than 20 years later, Lil Scrappy is still finding ways to stay relevant.

Lil Scrappy Reflects On “No Problem” Turning 22 Years Old was originally published on hiphopwired.com