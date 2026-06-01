RHOA Read Off: Shamea & Angela Trade Shade Over Husbands & ATL Athlete Affair Allegations–'Don't Let These Ppl Gas You Up'

Source: Bravo.

Things reached a boiling point between Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two women sat down in an attempt to get to the bottom of their ongoing issues. However, what began as a conversation quickly spiraled into a heated exchange filled with personal attacks and accusations, including a hint that one of them was creepin’ with ATL athletes from the Hawks and the Falcons. “How many players did you have to smash before one wife’d you?” asked one of the housewives on social media.

On Sunday (May 31), Shamea and Angela were seen meeting to discuss what Angela described as the “negative” energy Shamea displayed during the cast’s trip to Dallas. But instead of finding common ground, the conversation quickly went off the rails. Shamea accused Angela of “picking” on her and making her seem like the one “stirring up” drama during the Dallas trip, but then she escalated the tension herself.

Out of nowhere, Shamea ignited the argument by taking aim at Angela’s past struggles in the real estate industry.

“And your discernment was off. Use your discernment to help you sell some houses. Use your discernment to tell you about the drama that you had with other people in this group. Your discernment is very off with me,” shouted Shamea.

Angela fired back by addressing Shamea’s claim that she played a role in the deterioration of her friendship with her former best friend and castmate Porsha Williams. Shamea previously made the accusation during a May 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Oh, probably messy, Angela,” Shamea said when Cohen asked who was responsible for forging a wedge between her and Porsha. The housewife also accused Angela of “plotting.” Shamea and Angela had an epic read-off.

During their read-off, Angela immediately defended herself against the accusation.

“First of all, Shamea, you’re not that high on the Richter scale for me to be bothered by you. You continue to talk about me, and I respond. You said I broke up your friendship.”

The tension bubbled up beyond their face-to-face conversation, with both women sharing their frustrations during their confessional interviews.

Reflecting on Shamea’s behavior, Angela told the crew:

“Every time she’s confronted with how she made someone feel, she evades accountability.”

Meanwhile, Shamea questioned why Angela appeared more willing to forgive others in the group throughout their messy friendship.

“I think it’s weird that Angela was able to forgive someone that said she’ll sleep with her husband. I just laughed, ha ha, and I apologized for it. She was able to forgive the Phaedra fiasco that was false. And yet, she’s still mad at me. What’s really going on, sis?”

Shamea went on to claim that Angela was “just mad for no damn reason!”

What’s going on between Shamea and Angela?

If you’ve just been tuning into the drama, Shamea’s frustration with Angela has been building since Season 16. She believes Angela went behind her back and told Porsha about comments she made in confidence, sparking a larger gap in their friendship. Last year, viewers watched years of unresolved tension come to the surface as Shamea admitted she felt Porsha never truly wanted her to become a full-time Housewife and feared always being viewed as “Porsha’s lapdog.”

Those issues came to a head during their heated sit-down. Later on in the episode, the verbal sparring intensified as Shamea continued to throw jabs at Angela.

“I’m about to think you’re a little touched,” Shamea clapped back.

Angela responded by questioning whether Shamea is forming her own opinions.

“Whose mind is this you’re using? Are you conjuring up Porsha’s? Are you conjuring up Kandi?”

Shamea replied, “You don’t even know Kandi.”

Angela then delivered another pointed remark.

“I don’t have to. I know you’re trying to be like Kandi.”

She continued, “You don’t have your own identity, baby. You’re a lapdog. I see that. You’re a lapdog in lipstick.”

Angela went on to accuse Shamea of lying “on her back” to get ahead, before Shamea clapped back, calling her “sasquatch,” then storming off.

With neither woman willing to back down, their sit-down ended up revealing just how deep the divide between them has become, leaving little hope for reconciliation anytime soon.

Angela Oakley continued to shake up drama with Shamea Morton on X. Shamea responded.

After a preview of the episode aired, Angela took to X to call out Shamea once more, implying that there was more behind her anger.

“Tell them why you really mad hun! Our issues were NEVER about Porsha,” she wrote. ”I exposed the person behind the mask. Quick to smile in faces and stab them in the back. I introduced the world to the real you, Fake. Mean. #SHAMENA Keep this same energy love.”

And while responding to a fan, she accused Shamea of being avoidant.

“Conversations are being avoided!” she penned.

See Shamea’s response on the flip!