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Baltimore Police Renew Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bike Activity

Baltimore Police Say Gas Stations Could Be Fined for Fueling Dirt Bike Riders

Published on June 1, 2026

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Baltimore police are stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal dirt bike activity across the city, warning gas stations that provide fuel to riders and encouraging residents to report violations.

In a social media post shared Saturday, the Baltimore Police Department reminded the public that dirt bikes are illegal to operate on city streets. Officials also noted that service stations that knowingly sell fuel to dirt bike riders could face penalties of up to $1,000 in fines and as much as 90 days in jail. Some businesses have already taken steps to comply with the law.

Police are also asking residents to help identify riders and locations where dirt bikes may be stored. Community members can submit tips by calling 443-902-4474 or emailing dirtbiketips@baltimorepolice.org.

Baltimore Police Say Gas Stations Could Be Fined for Fueling Dirt Bike Riders was originally published on 92q.com

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