THE BUZZ!



Cassie Says She Lives Outside the U.S. and Does Not Plan to Move Back in New Court Filing



Cassie Reveals She No Longer Lives in the U.S.

Cassie has revealed a major life update.

According to newly filed court documents, the singer says she no longer lives in the United States and has no plans to move back. The filing was submitted as part of an ongoing civil case and it says that she will remain a us citizen and of course you know the news immediately sparked curiosity online, especially given everything Cassie has endured publicly over the past few years. From her legal battle with Diddy to her testimony in federal court, much of her personal life has played out in the headlines.

Now she reportedly received a $20 million settlement from Diddy. But while the filing doesn’t explain why she left or where she’s living now, and folks are trying to figure out, where in the world is Cassie?

But for now, she is keeping that location private.

Source: Yahoo

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