Baltimore County Brothers 5 And 10 – Become Real-Life Heroes

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Baltimore County 5-year-old, 10-year-old honored for saving grandmother’s life Sometimes the biggest heroes come in the smallest packages.

A 5-year-old Baltimore County boy named Liam and his older brother Ashton are being recognized after helping save their grandmother’s life during two separate medical emergencies.

When their grandmother became unresponsive, Liam reacted quickly. He called his mother, stayed calm, tried to help keep his grandmother alert, and even figured out how to unlock the front door for emergency responders by using a chair to reach the lock.

Just weeks later, Ashton found himself in a similar situation and helped guide emergency responders after another health emergency involving their grandmother.

Their story is a powerful reminder that paying attention, staying calm and knowing when to ask for help can make all the difference.

Big shout to these young brothers real life saving heroes. Source: CBS

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