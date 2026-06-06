Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown & R&B Sensation Victoria Monét Dating

According to Mediatakeout, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is responding directly to the doctoral decepticon draggings with social media shade and a new line of “Doc Squad” merch. Deon Cole and Dr. Umar Johnson entered the chat to defend against “destroying this Black woman” while credential critics claim the life coach is causing harm and gambling with prison time. School’s out for summer, but the alleged scholastic scammery saga continues! After months of requests for receipts of Bryant’s PhD in psychology, she’s hittin back at the backlash and using it to secure another bag. According to The Shade Room, she popped out and clapped back at degree demands on social media. Bryant’s website claimes she earned a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the now-defunct Argosy University and has a Master’s degree in Marriage, Family, & Child Therapy. These days, Bryant is only confirming that she’s “Pretty & Petty AF” in recent clips of her on a yacht and flexing her bikini body-ody-ody. The comments filled with questions about the doctoral drama and the Basketball Wives alum had time that day.

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